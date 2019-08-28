Jordan advances in global mobile connectivity to Internet ranking

AMMAN — Jordan advanced by 11.5 points in the mobile connectivity to the Internet index to 53.8 points in 2018, compared to 42.3 points in 2014, as shown by a Global System for Mobile Communications Association report.

The index, which includes 163 countries, evaluates the advancements of countries in terms of Internet use over the period 2014-2018, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

On the international competitiveness index, the Kingdom advanced four ranks in 2018 to the 52nd among 63 countries, compared with the 56th in 2017, according the annual report of the International Institute for Management Development.

This index is an “important” tool for policy makers and decision makers in various economic sectors, as it ranks the competitiveness of the overall economy and sub-sectors, while relying on factors such as economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure, according to Petra.

Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chief Commissioner Ghazi Jbour said that the advancement in international indexes reflects the Kingdom’s development in various sectors, noting that the mobile connectivity to the Internet is an important ranking that shows the level of development in the information and communications technology sector.