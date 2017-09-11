Jordan advances on travel index

AMMAN — Jordan advanced two rankings on the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017, having moved to the 75th rank, compared with the 77th in the previous report in 2015.

Tourism Minister Lina Annab said that Jordan came the eighth out of 13 Arab countries included in the report, which surveyed 136 countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Annab attributed the advance to improvement in several main indicators, such as safety and security, ICT accessibility and development in many secondary indicators that included competitiveness of fuel prices, implementation of environmental laws and quality of airports' infrastructure.