Jordan air force pilot killed in crash

AMMAN — A Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) pilot was killed when his F-16 aircraft crashed at noon on Monday during a training mission, according to an army statement, which added that the reason behind the crash was a malfunction.

The statement by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army identified the pilot as Major Ayed Ahmad Nassar Daajah, adding that the plane crashed after taking off from an airbase.

In a statement released Monday, the US embassy expressed condolences to RJAF, and the family, friends and colleagues of the pilot.

"The United States is proud to stand as a steadfast partner alongside our Jordanian friends and partners. We appreciate Jordan’s role as a pillar of regional stability and member of the counter-ISIL coalition," the embassy said.