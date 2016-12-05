You are here
Jordan air force pilot killed in crash
By JT - Dec 05,2016 - Last updated at Dec 05,2016
AMMAN — A Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) pilot was killed when his F-16 aircraft crashed at noon on Monday during a training mission, according to an army statement, which added that the reason behind the crash was a malfunction.
The statement by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army identified the pilot as Major Ayed Ahmad Nassar Daajah, adding that the plane crashed after taking off from an airbase.
In a statement released Monday, the US embassy expressed condolences to RJAF, and the family, friends and colleagues of the pilot.
"The United States is proud to stand as a steadfast partner alongside our Jordanian friends and partners. We appreciate Jordan’s role as a pillar of regional stability and member of the counter-ISIL coalition," the embassy said.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 05, 2016
Dec 05, 2016
Dec 05, 2016
Opinion
Dec 05, 2016
Dec 05, 2016
Dec 05, 2016
Dec 04, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment