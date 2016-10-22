Jordan to buy energy from $200m photovoltaic station

AMMAN — The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) will buy energy generated by a photovoltaic (PV) station under an agreement signed on Saturday with the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).

The new $200 million station, whose capacity is estimated at 200 megawatts and will be operational in 18 months, will be connected to the Muwaqqar substation, and to the national grid, to provide 110,000 households with their annual electricity needs, and will contribute to stopping the annual emission of 360,000 tonnes of CO2, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement follows a previous deal signed between the Energy Ministry and Masdar — which will develop, own, operate and carry out maintenance of the new station — during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held in January.

Masdar CEO Mohammad Ramahi said signing the agreement highlights the commercial benefits of renewable energy projects, expressing hope that the project will pave the way for more such schemes in the Kingdom and abroad.

NEPCO Director General Abdel Fattah Daradkeh and Ramahi signed the agreement at the Prime Ministry, in the presence of Prime Minister Hani Mulki and Masdar Chairman Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Petra added.

The PV station and the Tafila Wind Farm will contribute to the government’s goal to meet 15 per cent of the Kingdom’s local electricity needs through renewable resources by 2020.

Jordan currently imports 96 per cent of its energy needs, equal to 20 per cent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

Energy Minister Ibrahim Saif said signing the agreement is part of Jordan’s endeavours to implement its energy strategy, which is based on diversifying energy resources and securing these sources, in addition to attracting Arab and foreign investments to execute relevant schemes.