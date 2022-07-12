Jordan committed to fulfilling SDGs despite challenges, crises — Kisbi

AMMAN — Jordan has developed a roadmap to raise awareness of the importance of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and integrating them into national plans and development programmes, said Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi on Monday.

During his virtual participation in the 2022 UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development held in the UN headquarters in New York, Kisbi affirmed Jordan’s commitment to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals since their adoption in September 2015, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan has accomplished a number of goals related to eradicating poverty and hunger, improving citizens’ standard of living by providing quality education and health services, taking measures to protect the environment, providing clean energy and water, and intensifying efforts to contain the effects of climate change, Kisbi noted.

Due to pressure on the Kingdom’s services as a result of regional crises and the hosting of refugees, in addition to water and energy scarcity, Jordan has experienced a growing burden on its infrastructure and limited natural resources, he said.

The minister referred to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and its “lingering repercussions”, adding that pandemic has cast a shadow over most of the sustainable development goals.

The Jordanian educational sector is still facing challenges due to the spread of the pandemic, he said, noting that the Kingdom is one of the first countries in the Middle East and North Africa region to impose strict closure measures that included all educational institutions at an early stage.

He also highlighted the government’s timely response to the pandemic to reduce learning losses, by developing distance learning measures and e-learning platforms.

As a result of urbanisation, population growth and the hosting of refugees from neighbouring countries, the water sector has suffered from an increase in demand, the minister said.

He highlighted efforts to strengthen water and wastewater treatment systems to confront the sudden population increase that exceeded 30 per cent in some serviced areas, noting that the challenge of water loss and financial deficit are still among the most prominent challenges.

In regard to women issues, he pointed out that Jordan has taken great strides in empowering women by launching the National Strategy for Women 2020-2025.

Pertaining to refugees, Jordan has hosted Syrian refugees on behalf of the international community, providing healthcare and vaccinations for them as equal counterparts to Jordanians, he said.

As for environmental issues, the minister said that Jordan has submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to reduce climate change impacts.

In line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, economic reforms in Jordan lead to reducing bureaucracy, strengthening good governance, emphasising the rule of law, bolstering the social protection network, enhancing the capabilities of the health sector, and approving the food security strategy, he said.

Despite the achievements accomplished by Jordan, “there is a long way ahead” to achieve the SDGs by 2030 due to poor funding and difficulty in measuring the extent to which the goals have been achieved, he said.

The minister called for more coordination between relevant public, private, local and international institutions by following "a clear action plan", specifying roles for each party, and developing a methodology for implementing and financing developmental plans, in accordance with the basic rules of governance transparency and accountability.