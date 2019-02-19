Jordan condemns ‘cowardly’ bombing in Cairo

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable of condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi over the victims of the terrorist bombing that took place on Monday near Al Azhar Mosque in Cairo.

King Abdullah condemned the “cowardly act”, affirming Jordan’s support for Egypt in the fight against terrorism, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty also expressed his sympathies and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat on Tuesday also condemned the attack, which led to the death of three police officers and the injury of three others, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ghunaimat stressed that Jordan stands by Egypt in its efforts to combat “terrorist gangs” that attempt to destabilise the country and compromise its security, noting that such terror acts require the consolidation of efforts among the international community.