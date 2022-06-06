Jordan condemns BJP spokesperson’s offensive remarks about Prophet Mohammad

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the offensive remarks made by the spokesperson for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about Prophet Mohammad. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abul Foul stressed Jordan's condemnation of such statements and firm rejection of violations against Islamic and other religious figures, considering it as an act that feeds extremism and hatred, said a ministry statement. Abul Foul said that the party’s decision to suspend its spokesperson is a step in the right direction.