Jordan condemns Egypt terrorist attack

By JT - May 27,2017 - Last updated at May 27,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday condemned the terrorist act that targeted a bus of Copts in Egypt's Minya, and resulted in many deaths and injuries.

In a cable to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, His Majesty expressed his utter denouncement of the terror attack and all acts carried out by extremist organisations, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah also stressed Jordan's support for Egypt in its war against terrorism that “targets Islam and humanity”.

The King extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

On Saturday, the Royal Court announced that the Jordan flag at its main entrance would be flown at half-mast until 6pm of the same day, in a gesture of mourning and solidarity with the victims.

Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Friday telephoned his Egyptian counterpart Sherif Ismail to condemn the attack that killed and injured dozens who were heading to a monastery, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Ismail voiced Egypt’s gratitude and appreciation for Jordan’s solidarity with Egypt under such circumstances, commending the Kingdom’s unaltered stances towards the Arab nation’s issues and the war against terrorism.

Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani expressed the government’s condemnation of the terrorist act that led to the death of 30 people, the majority of whom were children.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also telephoned his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri and expressed Amman’s support for Cairo in fighting terror organisations, saying that terrorism is a shared enemy that must be defeated militarily and ideologically, Petra added.