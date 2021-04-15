Jordan condemns Houthis’ targeting of civilian areas, Saudi facilities

AMMAN — Jordan on Thursday denounced Houthi militia’s launch of four explosive-laden drones and five ballistic rockets targeting the southern Saudi city of Jazan on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, which have been intercepted and destroyed by the Arab coalition forces, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Daifallah Fayez reiterated Jordan's unaltered stance towards denouncing these recurrent terrorist acts that target civilian and vital facilities to undermine security, stability and peace.

Fayez also voiced Jordan’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in facing any threats that target its security and the safety of its citizens, adding that any threat to Saudi Arabia’s security and stability is a threat to regional security and stability.