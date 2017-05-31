By JT - May 31,2017 - Last updated at May 31,2017

AMMAN — The government on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack in Iraq, which killed and injured several people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani expressed Jordan's strong condemnation of such criminal acts that target the security of Iraq and hinder its endeavours in fighting terror, stressing the Kingdom's position that supports Iraq in its war against the "killing and destruction gangs".

He highlighted the importance of international, Muslim and Arab collective efforts to confront terrorism. Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, expressed Jordan’s condolences to the Iraqi government and to the families of the victims.