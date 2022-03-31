Jordan condemns Israeli Knesset member’s breaking into Al Aqsa

AMMAN — Jordan on Thursday denounced the act of a Knesset member of breaking into Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif earlier in the day under the protection of Israeli forces.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abul Foul stressed that the breaking in and provocative acts of extremists violate the historical and legal status quo and the international law, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Abu Al Foul stressed that Al Aqsa Mosque, with its total area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship for Muslims only.

He noted that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department is the sole authority to supervise its affairs and manage entries, according to international law and the legal and historical status quo.