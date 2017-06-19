Jordan condemns Israeli violations in Jerusalem

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday condemned a renewed storming of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif by Israeli forces agents and Jewish extremists.

The occupation forces and the extremists assaulted a number of prayers, used pepper spray and closed the Southern Mosque inside the sanctuary, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that the government condemns such provocative acts, which represent a violation to the mosque’s sanctity and hurting Muslims’ religious feelings.

The official stressed that Israel, as an occupying authority in East Jerusalem, is responsible for the safety of the mosque, worshippers, and Jerusalem Awqaf staff, as part of its commitments under the international law and the international humanitarian law.

The minister demanded Israel immediately stop such irresponsible and provocative acts, which, he said, hinder efforts to reach a comprehensive peace that guarantees justice for Palestinians and security for Israel on the basis of the international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative. It also delays the international efforts to resume the peace talks between the Palestinians and Israelis, Momani added.

He said that the Foreign Ministry on Sunday sent a protest note to the Israeli embassy in Amman addressing the Israeli government, in which it expressed rejection of the violations and demanded an immediate halt to such acts.