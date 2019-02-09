Jordan condemns Israeli violations near Buraq Square

AMMAN — Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah on Saturday said that the ministry is closely monitoring “unilateral, rejected and condemned” Israeli measures in the vicinity of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

Among these Israeli violations is the so-called "Beit Haliba" near the Buraq Square, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, condemning the Judaising project.

Qudah added that the Foreign Ministry has worked in the past few years in coordination with the Palestinian people on the endorsement of several UN and UNESCO resolutions condemning the implementation of the “Beit Haliba” project, as well as other projects and illegal excavations carried out by the authorities of the Israeli occupation in the vicinity of Al Aqsa Mosque.

The resolutions issued over the last four years by the UNESCO’s Executive Council and World Heritage Committee called on Israel, as the occupying power, to abandon this project and halt its construction, in line with Israel’s obligations under the UNESCO’s conventions and various resolutions.

Qudah emphasised that Israel, as an occupying power, must abide by its obligations under international law, which considers East Jerusalem an occupied territory since 1967, and to which the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law apply.

He pointed out that the Jordan holds the Israeli government fully responsible for the consequences of such provocative acts and for the safety of Al Aqsa Mosque, and calls for these provocations to be immediately ceased, the statement said.