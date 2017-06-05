You are here
Jordan condemns London terrorist attack
By JT - Jun 05,2017 - Last updated at Jun 05,2017
AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted civilians in London on Saturday, killing several people and injuring many others, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said the attacks carried out by “evil groups” are a crime against humanity, noting that such attacks reveal the monstrous ways of criminal groups that aim to make countries unsafe and unstable.
Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, said that Jordan stands by the UK in facing terrorist groups, calling for unifying international efforts to combat terrorism. He extended the government’s condolences to the British government and the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, Petra reported.
Three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revellers nearby on Saturday night, killing at least seven people in what Britain said was the work of militants engaged in a “new trend” of terrorism, Reuters reported on Sunday.
At least 48 people were injured in the attack, the third to hit Britain in less than three months, occurring days ahead of a snap parliamentary election on Thursday.
Police shot dead the three male assailants in the Borough Market area near the London Bridge within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10pm local time.
“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism,” Prime Minister Theresa May said in a televised statement on Sunday in front of her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast.
“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots... and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack.”
She said the series of attacks represented a perversion of Islam and that Britain’s counterterrorism strategy needed to be reviewed, adding: “It is time to say enough is enough,” according to Reuters.
