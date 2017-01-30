You are here
Jordan condemns Quebec mosque attack
By JT - Jan 30,2017 - Last updated at Jan 30,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday condemned the attack on a mosque in Quebec, Canada, which killed six people and wounded eight.
In a cable to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the King expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery, voicing Jordan’s support to Canada in facing terrorism in all its forms, a Royal Court statement said.
Jordan on Monday condemned the attack and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani reaffirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of such acts, through which terror organisations seek to destabilise the world, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Momani, who is also the minister of state for media affairs, expressed the government’s condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Gunmen stormed into a Quebec mosque during evening prayers and opened fire on dozens of worshippers, killing six and wounding eight, in what Trudeau condemned as a “terrorist attack”, Agence France-Presse reported.
One witness told Radio Canada that “the two men were wearing black cagoules”, and one of them “had a “strong Quebecois accent”.
Some 50 people were in the mosque when the shooting began at around 7:30pm on Sunday (2:30am Monday in Amman time) towards the end of evening prayers.
Related Articles
QUEBEC CITY — Two suspects were under arrest after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday evening killed six people and wounded eight,
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday offered his condolences to the Canadians in a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tru
AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday strongly condemned the two terrorist attacks on a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, which left 22 dead and dozens
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 29, 2017
Jan 30, 2017
Jan 29, 2017
Jan 30, 2017
Opinion
Jan 30, 2017
Jan 30, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment