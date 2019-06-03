Jordan condemns recurrent raids on Al Aqsa Mosque, worshippers

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday condemned the ongoing Israeli assaults on Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and the recurrent raids by Jewish extremists under the protection of the occupation forces.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the Foreign Ministry denounced the provocative Israeli practices against worshippers and awqaf employees, warning against the repercussions of the rejected Israeli escalation that threatens the region's security.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated that Israel, as an occupying power, must abide by its obligations under international law, which considers East Jerusalem an occupied territory and to which the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law apply.

Qudah also urged respecting the sentiments of Muslims at the holy shrine, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, calling on the international community to fully uphold its responsibility in this regard.

The ministry also asked the Israeli authorities to immediately end their provocative actions, holding them fully responsible for the safety of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and the worshippers.

A formal protest note condemning the transgressions was delivered to Israel through diplomatic channels, he added.

Meanwhile, the Awqaf Ministry also slammed the provocative Israeli measures, including the beating of worshippers, especially women, children and the elderly, as well as firing tear gas at them during Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Awqaf Minister Abdul Nasser Abul Bassal stressed that Al Aqsa Mosque “cannot be divided or shared”, highlighting that the occupation forces must not intervene in Al Haram’s affairs and expressing full support for the Islamic Waqf Council, guards and worshippers.

Abul Bassal called on “peace-loving nations” to exercise pressure on the occupation authorities to put an end to “irrational transgressions”, which will fuel religious conflicts.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the professional associations, Jordanian Engineers Association President Ahmad Samara Zu’bi also condemned the Israeli attacks on religious freedoms, according to Petra.