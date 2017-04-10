Jordan condemns terror attacks on Egypt’s churches

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and the government on Sunday condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted churches in the Egyptian towns of Tanta and Alexandria, killing dozens of innocent victims and injuring others, according to a Royal Court statement.

In a cable sent to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the King voiced his condemnation of terrorist acts, stressing Jordan's support for Egypt in its efforts to combat terrorism and preserve security and stability.

The Monarch also expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The government also condemned the attacks, directed against the Saint Mark’s Church in Tanta and another church in Alexandria, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani reiterated Jordan’s rejection of such terrorist attacks that target innocent people and seek to destabilise peace and security in Egypt.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, extended the government’s condolences to the families of the victims and wished the wounded a quick recovery.

The Foreign Ministry stated that it did not receive any reports about any Jordanian victims in the attack.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Sabah Al Rafei, said the operations centre was following up with the Jordanian embassy in Cairo, and that no news had arrived so far about Jordanians being hurt in the attack, Petra reported.

The Jordan Interfaith Coexistence Research Centre on Sunday issued a statement condemning the attacks, noting that those who carried out the terror attack have “no relation to humanity” and “do not respect places of worship”, stressing that they will continue their efforts in creating harmonious living among followers of different religions.

A suicide bomber killed at least two people and injured 21 in front of a church in the Egyptian town of Alexandria on Sunday, Reuters quoted state television as saying.

The blast occurred hours after a bombing rocked a Coptic church in Tanta in Egypt’s Nile Delta, killing at least 25 people and injuring 60.

The Middle East Council of Churches (MECC) for the Orthodox Family on Sunday condemned the attacks on the two Egyptian churches, stressing that assaults on holy places represent a “heinous crime agwainst humanity”.

Patriarch Theophilos III, head of the council, said that the date of the attacks, which took place on the Christian holiday of Palm Sunday, was clear evidence that perpetrators have no religious, moral or humane values, Petra reported.

Also on Sunday, King Abdullah sent a cable of condolences to Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, expressing his condemnation of the “cowardly” terrorist blast that targeted Mogadishu, causing several deaths and injuries, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty stressed Jordan’s support for Somalia in combating terrorism and the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Somali people to overcome these circumstances.

The King voiced his condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.