Jordan condemns terrorist attack in Lebanon

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack that caused a number of fatalities and injuries among security forces in Tripoli, Lebanon.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated the Kingdom’s solidarity with Lebanon in the face of terrorism, which threatens its security and stability.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Qudah expressed his condolences over the fatalities and wished the injured a speedy recovery, reaffirming Jordan’s rejection of all forms of violence that target everyone, without consideration to religion or race.

A militant attacked a security patrol in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two police officers and two soldiers before blowing himself up, officials said.

Interior Minister Raya Al Hassan described it as a "lone wolf attack", though authorities cancelled Eid Al Fitr celebrations in the coastal city on Tuesday and promised to secure it, according to Reuters.