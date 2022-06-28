Jordan Declaration on Inclusion and Diversity in Education endorsed

HH Prince Mired and Education Minister Wajih Owais endorse the Jordan Declaration on Inclusion and Diversity in Education on Sunday (Photo courtesy of event organisers)

AMMAN — Education stakeholders and partners in Jordan made a firm commitment to every child’s right to a quality education by declaring that inclusion and diversity must be the very foundation upon which education must build back better from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

The Jordan Declaration on Inclusion and Diversity in Education was endorsed under the leadership of HH Prince Mired, president of the Higher Council for the Right of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), and Education Minister Wajih Owais, together with various national and international education partners at the High-Level Policy Dialogue “Towards greater inclusion and diversity in education for better learning outcomes” on Sunday.

This step in Jordan’s journey towards the right to education for all was organised in partnership with UNESCO and GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to a joint statement.

Owaiss reaffirmed that “Inclusive Education is the most effective means to improve learning outcomes, prevent discriminatory attitudes and behaviours, address the health and well-being of all learners, ensure space availability and the right to education for all”.

The event brought together over 70 officials and representatives from the Ministry of Education and other line ministries, HCD, development partners, international and national stakeholders and non-governmental and community-based organisations, who reiterated their commitment to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) by 2030 to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.

They committed and agreed to jointly advocate for and work towards putting learners’ inclusion and diversity at the heart of education post COVID-19 and to address the ‘Transforming Education’ agenda.

Over the past decades, Jordan has taken some important steps towards inclusion within the education sector. This is, in line with the government’s ambition to lead the region towards greater equality amongst persons with and without disabilities, the statement said.

The High-Level Policy Dialogue deliberated on the opportunities and challenges in key areas and tracks to transform education in the country.

The Jordan Declaration on Inclusion and Diversity in Education, adopted through wide national consultations in 2021, highlights the definition of inclusion and diversity in education, and the 10 groups of children most vulnerable to exclusion from and within education.

In her closing remarks, Min Jeong Kim, UNESCO representative, said that by “protecting the right to education of its learners and ensuring equal opportunities for all, especially after the COVID pandemic that has exacerbated disparities and inequalities, the Jordan Declaration also brings the country closer to fulfilling its obligations under the Convention Against Discrimination in Education.”

Elisabeth Girrbach, GIZ Jordan Country Director, said that inclusive education is “an obligation and not a luxury”, and takes a concerted effort of all stakeholders and will not happen overnight.

Prince Mired said before the signing ceremony: “Inclusive education for children with disabilities is a huge challenge, I wish we had started 30-40 years ago.”

“There are millions of good practices from countries that have done it before us. We must learn from them and speed up the process. We have the political will and ownership. His Majesty the King is very serious about this issue. We have all the elements in place,” the prince said.

The endorsement of the Declaration on Inclusion and Diversity in Education comes before the education minister’s participation in the Ministerial Transforming Education Pre-Summit taking place at UNESCO in Paris between June 28 and 30.

Figure His Royal Highness Prince Mired Raad Zeid Al Hussein, President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and HE Dr. Wajih Owais, Minister of Education, endorse the Jordan Declaration on Inclusion and Diversity in Education