Jordan demands Israel to keep hands off Al Aqsa Mosque

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned an Israeli court decision to close one of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif gates called "Al Rahma Gate", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani stressed that Israeli judiciary has no jurisdiction over East Jerusalem's holy places including Al Aqsa Mosque as the old city is labelled as an occupied land under the international law.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that Israel, the occupying force, must respect international conventions.

He added that Jordan rejects the illegal Israeli attempts to impose its laws on the mosque, which is a blatant violation to relevant international laws and part of the Israeli policies that aim to change the historical status quo of the holy shrine.

The minister said that the plea that the Israeli forces presented to an Israeli magistrate court on the basis of the Israeli anti-terrorism law would have serious consequences as it targets the mosque and the Awqaf Department of Jerusalem.

Momani demanded Israel to reverse the “provocative decision, respect its commitments to the international law and the jurisdiction of the Jerusalem Awqaf Department, which is the only authorised entity to administer the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque”.

His Majesty King Abdullah is the custodian of the holy sites in East Jerusalem and the Awqaf Department is affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, which appoints its staff.