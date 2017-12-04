You are here
Jordan denounces new Israeli Jerusalem violations
By JT - Dec 04,2017 - Last updated at Dec 04,2017
AMMAN — The government on Sunday condemned the daily break-ins by groups of Israeli settlers and occupation forces into Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The Foreign Ministry sent a protest note to the Israeli foreign ministry addressing the violations.
Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said the violations by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers against at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif constitute a breach of international laws and conventions, warning that such practices have grave repercussions.
Such violations would jeopardise the efforts to mitigate tension and threaten the status quo at the holy shrine, said Momani.
He stressed that allowing the extremists to enter the Dome of the Rock’s courtyard falls as part of the Israeli attempts to change this status quo.
The minister, who is also the government's spokesperson, called on the occupation forces to immediately cease such practices and to prevent Israeli settlers and occupation forces from entering the yards of the holy mosque.
He stressed the importance of stopping such provocative acts and respecting the Jordanian custodianship of East Jerusalem's holy places, which was included in the peace agreement between the two countries.
Comments
Um Ayman (not verified)
Mon, 12/04/2017 - 06:01
Jordan keeps denouncing, yet nothing tangible is done and the violations and crime still happens.
