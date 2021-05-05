Jordan deplores continuous Israeli violations at Al Aqsa during Ramadan

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday condemned Israel’s continuous attacks at Al Aqsa Mosque /Al Haram Al Sharif and it allowing of extremists to enter the mosque on the first night of the last 10 nights of Ramadan under the protection of Israeli forces.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez voiced the Kingdom’s denouncement and rejection of these Israeli acts at the mosque, which are considered a blatant violation of the historical and legal status quo and the commitments of Israel, as an occupying force, according to a ministry statement.

Fayez stressed that Al Aqsa Mosque, with its total area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship for Muslims only, reiterating that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department, in accordance with international law, is the sole authority to administer the holy site’s affairs and manage entries.

He noted that the ministry earlier in the day had sent Israel an official note of protest, urging Israel to stop its violations and provocations, in addition to respecting the historical and legal status quo and respecting the authority and powers of the Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department.

The spokesperson also called on the international community to bear its responsibility and pressure Israel to stop the continuous violations at Al Haram Al Shari.