Jordan deplores Israeli aggression on Gaza

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Ambassador Daifallah Fayez, spokesperson for the ministry, said that Israeli escalation in Gaza and the targeting of innocent civilians would only contribute to increasing tension, violence and establishing an environment of despair.

Israeli violations will lead to the spread of extremist agendas in the region, and will not contribute to a solution, added the official.

Creating a conducive political environment towards resuming Palestinian-Israeli negotiations and lifting the unjust blockade on Gaza is the solution for the strip’s problems, said Fayez, as he called for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the respect of International Law.

The official held Israel responsible for the repercussions of the escalation, and called on the international community to take immediate action against Israeli aggression, as well as provide protection for the Palestinian people.