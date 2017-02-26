You are here
Jordan to display ICT products at Mobile World Congress
By JT - Feb 26,2017 - Last updated at Feb 26,2017
AMMAN — Jordan participates on Monday in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, through the first Jordanian pavilion for ICT companies there.
A total of 21 Jordanian companies will take part in the international event, 16 of which are start-ups, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Jordan’s pavilion was arranged by the ICT Association of Jordan ([email protected]), in cooperation with Zain Jordan, Manaseer Group, Jordan Tourism Board, Jordan Competitiveness Programme, Qattous Group and Luminus Group.
The conference is organised by the GroupeSpeciale Mobile Association (GSMA), which, according to its website, represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with almost 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and Internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors.
The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series conferences.
For this year’s conference in Barcelona, the association has developed seven core event themes to assist attendees with finding the content that is most relevant to their industries, including content and media, consumer Internet of Things,the fourth industrial revolution, government and public policy and sustainable development, among others.
Related Articles
Samsung’s new smartphone will have a built-in heart rate monitor as the Korean electronics company tries to turn its devices into lifestyle products.
Ericsson said Monday that video will generate half of mobile data traffic in 2015 globally as a local expert said Jordan will follow suit at a fast pace.
Fresh from a $19-billion (14-billion-euro) takeover by Facebook, mobile messaging service WhatsApp said Monday it will launch free voice calls by mid-year.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Opinion
Feb 26, 2017
Feb 26, 2017
Feb 26, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment