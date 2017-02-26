Jordan to display ICT products at Mobile World Congress

AMMAN — Jordan participates on Monday in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, through the first Jordanian pavilion for ICT companies there.

A total of 21 Jordanian companies will take part in the international event, 16 of which are start-ups, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan’s pavilion was arranged by the ICT Association of Jordan ([email protected] ), in cooperation with Zain Jordan, Manaseer Group, Jordan Tourism Board, Jordan Competitiveness Programme, Qattous Group and Luminus Group.

The conference is organised by the GroupeSpeciale Mobile Association (GSMA), which, according to its website, represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with almost 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and Internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors.

The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series conferences.

For this year’s conference in Barcelona, the association has developed seven core event themes to assist attendees with finding the content that is most relevant to their industries, including content and media, consumer Internet of Things,the fourth industrial revolution, government and public policy and sustainable development, among others.