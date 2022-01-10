You are here
Jordan expresses condolences to fire victims in US
By JT - Jan 10,2022 - Last updated at Jan 10,2022
AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed its condolences to the government and people of the US over the victims of a fire that broke out in a New York apartment building.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with the government and people of the US, voicing condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 09, 2022
Opinion
Jan 09, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.