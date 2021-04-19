You are here
Jordan expresses condolences over victims of Egypt train derailment
By JT - Apr 19,2021 - Last updated at Apr 19,2021
AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday expressed condolences over the victims of a train derailment in Egypt’s Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, in which several people were killed and injured, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
The ministry’s spokesperson Daifallah Fayez stressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Egypt’s government and people in this “affliction”. He expressed condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the statement said.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 19, 2021
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.