Jordan expresses condolences over victims of Egypt train derailment

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday expressed condolences over the victims of a train derailment in Egypt’s Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, in which several people were killed and injured, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry’s spokesperson Daifallah Fayez stressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Egypt’s government and people in this “affliction”. He expressed condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the statement said.