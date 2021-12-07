Jordan, Germany sign 50-million-euro loan agreement to build public schools

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh and German Development Bank Jordan Country Director Mark Schwiete sign an agreement on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Planning Ministry)

AMMAN — The Jordanian and German governments on Tuesday signed the first phase of a soft loan agreement of 50 million euros through the German Development Bank (KfW) to finance a project to build new public schools as part of the government economic priority programme for 2021-2023.

The project, to be implemented by the education and public works ministries, aims to improve educational infrastructure and the quality of elementary education in the Kingdom through building, expanding and preparing new public schools, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

Planning and International Cooperation Minister Nasser Shraideh and Mark Schwiete, KfW country director Jordan, signed the agreement in the presence of German Ambassador to the Kingdom Bernhard Kampmann.

Shraideh expressed appreciation of the German assistance to the Kingdom that has contributed to the implementation of several priority development projects, mainly in the water, education, and technical and vocational training sectors, as well as additional aid to help face the pandemic’s repercussions.

The minister added that this assistance reflects Germany’s understanding of the challenges facing the Jordanian economy and its readiness to stand by Jordan as a trusted partner through its commitment to providing financial and technical aid.

The German government, under the minutes of the meeting of the annual Jordanian-German discussions on development cooperation for 2021, which were signed in October, pledged to offer 483.69 million euros in new development assistance to Jordan.

The amount, comprising grants, technical aid and soft loans, will be disbursed to fund priority development projects in the education, water, sanitation, vocational training and technical education fields.

Kampmann stressed the “deep-rooted” ties with Jordan and expressed his country’s readiness to continue supporting the Kingdom, mainly in priority sectors, and help Jordan overcome the repercussions of the Syrian crisis through several initiatives to empower host communities.