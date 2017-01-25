Jordan, India working to diversify trade further

AMMAN — India’s relationship with Jordan has been characterised by warmth and goodwill based on mutual respect, and the two sides are working towards further diversification of trade and commerce, according to Indian Ambassador to Jordan Shubhdarshini Tripathi.

The ambassador said the spectrum of cooperation is wide and diverse for the two countries.

“This ranges from trade and commerce, education and culture, to other important elements of a strong bilateral relationship,” Tripathi told The Jordan Times in an interview on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day of India, marked on January 26.

The embassy will mark the national day in a celebration on Thursday.

The two countries signed their first bilateral agreement for cooperation and friendly relations in 1947, which was formalised in 1950, when full-fledged diplomatic ties were established.

The ambassador said the lack of direct flights between Amman and New Delhi is a major impediment, not only to growth of tourism but also to commerce and people-to-people contact.

“Restoration of direct connectivity should be the first step towards promotion of tourism both ways,” she said.

India is a prominent investor in Jordan and was the Kingdom’s fourth largest trading partner in 2014.

Bilateral trade grew and reached $2.228 billion in 2014-2015, compared with $2.206 billion in 2013-2014.

However, the trade figures have shown a decline reaching $1.35 billion in 2015-2016, with India’s exports to Jordan at $499.77 million and imports at $850.62 million.

“The downturn could be attributed to several other global factors, including a general slowdown. India imports fertilisers, phosphates, phosphoric acid... etc. from Jordan and exports electrical machinery, cereals, frozen meat, organic and inorganic chemicals, animal fodders, engineering and automotive parts,” Tripathi noted.

“The two sides are working towards further diversification of trade and commerce.”

The ambassador said India shares its development expertise, knowledge and skills with Jordan through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

This government initiative helps build the national capacities of others and create partnerships, the diplomat explained.

There are 56 training institutions in India that run more than 300 courses in subjects ranging from IT and public administration to election management and entrepreneurship.

A total of 50 training slots are offered to Jordanian nationals and are fully funded by the government of India, Tripathi noted.

“Since 2007, nearly 225 Jordanian nationals have benefited through ITEC courses in different fields. These courses are offered every year in the period April-March, and it gives me great pleasure to inform that all the 50 slots offered to Jordan this year have been fully utilised.”

The ambassador added that the Indian Council for Cultural Relations offers five fully paid scholarships to Jordanian nationals to pursue academic courses at Indian universities.