Jordan Industrial Ports Company posts strong performance despite pandemic

AMMAN — The Jordan Industrial Ports Company (JIPI) in 2020 achieved strong financial results providing the Treasury a total of JD10 million in concession fees, the largest amount in the history of the company, in addition to tax revenues and other fees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abdulwahab Rowad, chairman of JIPI and Chief Executive of Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), highlighted the importance of the company’s achievements amid the exceptional circumstances imposed by the pandemic.

Maen Nsour, JIPI vice chairman and CEO of the Arab Potash Company (APC), highlighted the role of industrial ports in empowering Jordanian companies’ exports, as well as reducing the cost of land shipping for the parent companies, JPMC and APC.

JIPI General Manger Khaled Shihadeh said that amid the global economic uncertainty observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has achieved some of the best financial results, with revenues of “industrial ports” in 2020 going up by 19 per cent, adding that more than 5 million metric tonnes of dry and liquid materials were handled.

The JIPI in 2020 managed to operate most of the industrial ports’ handling systems for the first time since the beginning of rehabilitation, which led to strengthening the ports’ capabilities to be able to receive vessels loaded with 100,000 metric tonnes, Shihadeh said.

He added that the company also conducted more than 45 training courses for employees.

Established in 2009 and strategically located in Aqaba’s southern industrial zone, the JIPI with its capital of JD140 million, is owned by the JPMC and APC. The company has earned several internationally recognized certificates, including ISO9001, ISO14001 and ISO45001, Petra added.