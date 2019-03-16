Jordan, Iraq reaffirm prospects of cooperation in reconstruction efforts

By JT - Mar 16,2019 - Last updated at Mar 16,2019

Minister of Public Works and Housing Falah Omoush (left) meets with head of the Iraqi Contractors Federation Ali Sanafi (right) in Amman on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Public Works and Housing Falah Omoush and head of the Iraqi Contractors Federation Ali Sanafi on Saturday discussed facilitating Jordanian contractors and businessmen’s efforts in the Iraq reconstruction endeavour.

The meeting between the two officials also tackled ways to further bilateral economic relations and cooperation in the construction sector.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Omoush reaffirmed Jordan’s keenness on strengthening ties with the Iraqis, and “expanding horizons for Jordanian contractors to contribute to reconstruction projects in Iraq”.

“The government has taken steps to aid exports from the contracting sector,” Omoush stated.

“That includes financial facilities and banking assurances,” he added.

The minister pointed out that the government has eliminated the obstacles that once faced the export of contracting services.

Omoush revealed that his ministry is making the necessary strides to ensure that Jordanian contractors are ready to venture into reconstruction endeavours in neighbouring and Arab countries such as Iraq, Syria and Libya, Petra reported.

For his part, Sanafi expressed appreciation of Jordanian efforts and the Kingdom’s part in cultivating economic ties between the two countries.

He also expressed Iraq’s need for Jordanian expertise in the contracting sector and the management of water and sewage, underlining the memoranda of understanding and cooperation signed with the Jordanian Construction Contractors Association (JCCA).

JCCA President Ahmad Yacoub reaffirmed the importance of the memoranda signed with his association’s Iraqi counterparts.

According to Yacoub, these memoranda treat Jordanian contractors in Iraq in accordance with their classification in Jordan.

Notably, the JCCA will only be allowing registered contractors with the valid documents issued by the Ministry of Public Works to enter Iraq.