Jordan-Iraq trade exchange sees 27% rise — ministry

AMMAN — The total trade exchange between Jordan and Iraq reached $654 million in 2018, compared to $513 million in 2017, showing an increase of some 27 per cent, Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Al Shamali said on Wednesday.

Shamali added that, during the Amman-held meetings of the Jordanian-Iraqi Joint Ministerial Committee, the volume of trade exchange during the first seven months of 2019 totaled $330 million, compared to the $351 million recorded during the same period in 2017.

These figures put responsibility on the public and private sectors to counter the decline and increase the two countries' trade exchange in light of the "considerable" potentials of the two private sectors, as well as the bilateral free trade agreement.

During the opening meetings, Shamali highlighted efforts made during the 27th session of the Jordanian-Iraqi Joint Committee held in Baghdad in 2017 and the mutual visits at all levels, which culminated in a number of understandings on vital projects announced by the two countries' prime ministers at the Karama-Trebil border crossing in February 2019.

The under-secretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Trade underscored the importance of Jordanian-Iraqi discussions through the meetings of the Joint Ministerial Committee, which would increase bilateral cooperation "to the highest levels".

Noting that the meetings' agenda focused on bolstering Jordanian-Iraqi ties in various fields, mainly the economic and trade domains, the Iraqi official expressed hopes to address the remaining obstacles to trade exchange between the two countries.