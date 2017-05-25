Jordan joins Nuclear Suppliers Group

By JT - May 25,2017 - Last updated at May 25,2017

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday approved joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision includes forming a national committee to study related legislation and the by-laws related to the process of joining the international group.

The decision was announced as a way to facilitate obtaining the materials and technology needed to build and operate future Jordanian reactors, as well as facilitating the export of nuclear materials such as uranium, and locally made reactors and nuclear appliances.

The NSG, a 45-nation body, contributes to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear power in accordance with international rules.

Earlier this week, His Majesty King Abdullah and members of the government met with a delegation from the International Advisory Group (IAG), tasked with reviewing Jordan’s progress in implementing its nuclear programme.

During their visit, the IAG members noted that the Kingdom possesses the necessary human resources and infrastructure to be a regional hub for nuclear energy, especially since the country now has a nuclear reactor and a synchrotron-light research centre.