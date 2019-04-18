Jordan launches 2019-2022 anti-human trafficking strategy

AMMAN — The national anti-human trafficking committee and its partners, on Thursday, announced the launch of the 2019-2022 anti-human trafficking national strategy.

The strategy is part of the mobility partnership project between Jordan and the EU, implemented by the committee, civil and international community organisations and experts from the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, and funded by the EU, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni said that Jordan is among the first countries in the anti-human trafficking field to join several international conventions.

Jordan is a member of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Crime 2000 and the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, Talhouni highlighted.

He also added that the Kingdom places great importance on addressing human trafficking.

The government issued the first national law to prevent human trafficking in 2009 to create an integrated legislative system to combat this inhumane phenomenon that is condemned by all religions, the minister noted.

Talhouni pointed out that the joint national effort is run in cooperation with the public and private sectors, as well as civil society organisations, to realise the main goals of the strategy and relevant activities.

He noted that the strategy covers four main aspects: prevention, protection, prosecution and cooperation.

It entails drawing necessary plans, revisiting relevant pieces of legislation, presenting necessary proposals and recommendations and focusing on the most important factor, which is raising employer and client awareness on the issue by holding training conferences and programmes, Talhouni explained.

The Cabinet in March approved an amendment to the 2019 Anti-Human Trafficking Law, which aims to implement harsher punishments on those charged with crimes related to human trafficking to ensure justice and deter these offences.

The bill also provides victims of these crimes with protection and the necessary assistance to help and care for them.

In addition, the draft law also establishes a fund at the Justice Ministry to provide help and care to those affected by human trafficking.