Jordan marks Labour Day

By JT - May 01,2017 - Last updated at May 01,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday took to Twitter to commend the achievements of Jordan and its citizens on the occasion of Labour Day.

“I salute the spirit of accomplishment and generosity that has made our country an example of what can be achieved with sincerity and determination. Long live your arms to build and work, and long live the homeland to be distinguished by your achievements.”

HRH Crown Prince Hussein wished a “Happy Labour Day to the hardworking men and women who put their hearts and souls into the service of the country”.

Also on Sunday, His Majesty received a letter from the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) President Mazen Maaytah to mark the occasion.

In the letter, Maaytah stressed Jordanian workers’ faith in their homeland, citing their slogan of good and sincere work which made Jordan, a country limited in size and resources, a great nation thanks to the accomplishments of its people.

Maaytah highlighted the role of GFJTU in keeping a balance between work and production on one side, and enhancing economic and social stability on the other side, so as to lead the national economy towards growth and help it overcome challenges.

He reiterated Jordanian workers’ determination to effectively contribute to the country’s development.

On Monday, HRH Princess Alia attended the Greater Amman Municipality’s (GAM) Labour Day celebrations, held at the Amman National Park.

During the celebration, which included traditional songs and dances, the Princess honoured several GAM workers.

To conclude the ceremony, the Princess was handed the shield of GAM.

Deputising for Prime Minister Hani Mulki, Labour Minister Ali Ghezawi attended the GFJTU’s celebrations at the Social Security Corporation.

During the event, the minister conveyed the prime minister’s greetings to all Jordanian workers, noting the labour market’s recent difficulties due to limited resources and the repercussions of regional crises.