Jordan participating as observer in Astana peace talks on Syria

AMMAN — Jordan has participated as an observer in a technical meeting in Kazakhstan's capital Astana to discuss in detail the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire agreement, the government said Monday.

The meeting was held at the expert level, with Jordan taking part upon an invitation from Russia, Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani told The Jordan Times.

"We support the process as a credible effort to establish a comprehensive cessation of hostilities and a step towards resuming political talks under UN leadership, and with the participation of all concerned countries to reach a political solution on the basis of UN Resolution No. 2254 and the Geneva process that would end the suffering of Syrians and be accepted by them," Momani said.

Experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran and the UN held a technical meeting in Astana to discuss the situation of the Syria ceasefire agreement, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.

A ministry spokesperson said the agenda included reviewing the implementation of the cessation of hostilities, discussing a proposal from the Syrian armed opposition regarding the ceasefire and determining options on how to implement it, according to Reuters.

Fighting and air strikes have plagued the ceasefire agreement between the government and rebel groups since it took effect in late December, with the combatants accusing each other of violations, the agency said, adding that the ministry gave no information about the line-up of the delegations, who were meeting behind closed doors.

After the talks, the Russian negotiator, chief command official Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, said the sides had also discussed ways to prevent provocations and securing humanitarian access, the news agency reported.