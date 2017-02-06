You are here
Jordan participating as observer in Astana peace talks on Syria
By Mohammad Ghazal - Feb 06,2017 - Last updated at Feb 07,2017
AMMAN — Jordan has participated as an observer in a technical meeting in Kazakhstan's capital Astana to discuss in detail the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire agreement, the government said Monday.
The meeting was held at the expert level, with Jordan taking part upon an invitation from Russia, Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani told The Jordan Times.
"We support the process as a credible effort to establish a comprehensive cessation of hostilities and a step towards resuming political talks under UN leadership, and with the participation of all concerned countries to reach a political solution on the basis of UN Resolution No. 2254 and the Geneva process that would end the suffering of Syrians and be accepted by them," Momani said.
Experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran and the UN held a technical meeting in Astana to discuss the situation of the Syria ceasefire agreement, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.
A ministry spokesperson said the agenda included reviewing the implementation of the cessation of hostilities, discussing a proposal from the Syrian armed opposition regarding the ceasefire and determining options on how to implement it, according to Reuters.
Fighting and air strikes have plagued the ceasefire agreement between the government and rebel groups since it took effect in late December, with the combatants accusing each other of violations, the agency said, adding that the ministry gave no information about the line-up of the delegations, who were meeting behind closed doors.
After the talks, the Russian negotiator, chief command official Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, said the sides had also discussed ways to prevent provocations and securing humanitarian access, the news agency reported.
Related Articles
ASTANA — Experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United Nations held a technical meeting in the Kazakh capital on Monday to discuss the im
MOSCOW — Russia said on Sunday that it supports the continuation of Syria peace talks under United Nations auspices, long-running negotiatio
ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Syrian rebels vowed Monday to keep fighting if peace negotiations with the government of President Bashar Al Assad fail
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 06, 2017
Opinion
Feb 06, 2017
Feb 05, 2017
Feb 05, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment