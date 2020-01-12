Jordan receives up to 25% of average rainfall — JMD

AMMAN — The total amount of rainfall between Wednesday and Friday ranged between one and 25 per cent of the Kingdom’s average annual precipitation, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) Director Muhammad Momani said.

Momani said on Sunday that the highest quantity of rainfall during the recent cold spell in the central region was registered at the University of Jordan area, which received 90.2 millimetres (mm) of rain, totalling 17 per cent of its annual average, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Samma area witnessed the highest amount of rainfall to hit the Kingdom in the north, registering 64.5mm, which makes for 15 per cent of its annual average of precipitation, the JMD director said.

Momani noted that the northern region received 51.4mm, which amounts to 13 per cent of its annual average, and that the central region received 86mm, comprising 16 per cent of its annual average.

The eastern region received 10 per cent of its annual average, recording 11.9mm of precipitation, while the southern region received 6 per cent of its annual average, recording 2.9mm, the director added.

The recent rainfall channelled over 6 million cubic metres (mcm) of water into the country’s major dams, with dams storing 117mcm.

The King Talal Dam received the bulk of the inflow at 3.5mcm.

Wihdeh Dam in Maan received 500,000 cubic metres (cm), Waleh Dam in Madaba 470,000cm and Mujib Dam 350,000cm, while 220,000cm entered Kafrin Dam; 200,000cm went to Wadi Al Arab Dam and 110,000cm to Zarqa-Maeen Dam, according to the ministry.