You are here

Home » Local » Jordan rejects Assad’s claim on Kingdom’s ‘military stance’

Jordan rejects Assad’s claim on Kingdom’s ‘military stance’

By JT - Apr 22,2017 - Last updated at Apr 22,2017

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani on Friday rejected remarks attributed to Syrian President Bashar Assad in an interview with the Russian news website Sputnik.

During the interview, Assad claimed that Jordan backs a military solution in Syria, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, told Petra that the claims were “baseless” and came from a president who comments on Jordan’s political stance while “he does not control most of his own country”.

The remarks indicate Assad’s “wrong and dangerous” perception of the crisis, Momani said, asking how Jordan, which was the first country to call for a political solution, would now call for a military one.

The Syrian president knows that Jordan plays a balanced role in the region, Momani said, saying that the Kingdom has gained the world’s respect for its work to resolve the Syrian issue and end the bloodshed.

He stressed that Jordan stands for a political solution, the unity of the Syrian lands, and the elimination of terrorism. 

Momani noted that the Kingdom’s stance is highly respected by the Syrian people as it is based on helping Syria and its people. He also noted the burdens that Jordan has to shoulder due to the crisis, including militarily,  economically and security-wise.

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 19 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Baseless claims

Saturday 22 April 2017

Development beyond the numbers

Apr 22, 2017

The limits of economic optimism

Apr 22, 2017

Brinkmanship

Apr 22, 2017

Trump’s quixotic energy policy

Apr 22, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.