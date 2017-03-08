Jordan rejects Israel mosque bill as violation of int’l law, peace treaty

AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday condemned the Israeli Knesset's approval of a preliminary reading for a bill to ban the use of speakers to call for prayer in mosques in Israel and the occupied East Jerusalem, stressing that the bill violates international human rights' laws and conventions.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that international and humanitarian law applies to East Jerusalem, which stipulates that Jerusalem's awqaf is the only entity with the power to manage the affairs of mosques, especially Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani, who is also the government's spokesperson, said that there is a clear provision in the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty; namely, the second paragraph of Article 9, which stipulates that Israel respects Jordan's role regarding Islamic sanctuaries in Jerusalem, noting that such a bill is a violation of its commitment under the treaty.