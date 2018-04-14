Jordan renews call for political solution to Syria conflict

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani on Saturday reaffirmed the Kingdom’s “unaltered stance” that calls for and supports a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, noted that a peaceful solution is the only means to end the seven-year long civil war, in a way that guarantees the stability and unity of Syria and restores security for its people, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Momani’s remarks followed US, French and British strikes earlier Saturday in response to an alleged Syrian regime’s chemical attack on Douma near Damascus a week ago.

The minister added that a political solution can preserve the unity of Syrians and restore security and stability to the country, noting that more violence in Syria will result in more bloodshed, destruction and displacement of Syrians.

Also on Saturday, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi took to Twitter to comment on developments in Syrian, highlighting the Kingdom’s stance that “utterly rejects” the use of chemical weapons, which forms a crime against humanity and violates international laws.

At the same time, Safadi reiterated the full support to the right of Syrians to an end to their suffering and the devastating crisis.

The minister called for launching sincere efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis, in a way that preserves the unity and stability of the war-hit country and protects Syrians.

He demanded an independent international investigation into the use of chemical weapons, stressing the need to avoid more destruction in Syria through engaging in uninterrupted negotiations within the Geneva talks until reaching an agreement on a political solution according to the UN Security Council Resolution 2254.