Jordan renews support for S. Arabia at OIC meeting

By JT - Nov 17,2016 - Last updated at Nov 17,2016

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh on Thursday took part in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) emergency meeting of foreign ministers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

Participants in the meeting, held in Mecca, discussed the issue of the ballistic missile recently launched towards Mecca by Yemen's Houthi rebels, Petra reported.

Judeh stressed that Jordan “categorically rejects” such a heinous attempt that violates the sanctity of the holiest shrine for all Muslims.

The act is also a breach of international conventions and provoked the feelings of Muslims around the globe, Judeh noted.

He expressed Jordan’s full solidarity with and support for Saudi Arabia in facing any threats that target the sisterly kingdom’s security.

The minister asserted that the only solution to the Yemeni crisis is through a political formula based on the Gulf Cooperation Council’s initiative, the outcomes of Yemen’s national conference and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216.

He condemned attempts to impose a de facto situation by force or use the Yemeni territory as a launching pad to undermine the security of Gulf countries, considering it part of Jordan’s national security.

During the meeting, participants approved the candidacy of Yousef Bin Othaimin, from Saudi Arabia, to be the OIC’s secretary general, succeeding Iyad Bin Amin Madani.