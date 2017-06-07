Jordan renews support for Yemen peace efforts

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met with Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, who briefed Safadi on the latest efforts to resolve the crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed Jordan’s support for efforts to resolve the crisis according to UN resolutions and the outcomes of the national dialogue and the Gulf initiative, while Ould Cheikh commended efforts to achieve peace and stability in Yemen.

Also on Tuesday, Safadi discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop over the phone.

During the conversation, Safadi once again condemned Monday’s terrorist attack in Melbourne, extending the Kingdom’s condolences over the death of an Australian citizen, Petra reported.

In another phone call, Safadi spoke with his Slovakian peer, Miroslav Lajcak, congratulating him on assuming the presidency of the United Nations General Assembly. They also discussed bilateral relations and coordination for the 27th session of the UN General Assembly, due to be held in September, according to Petra.