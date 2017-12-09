Jordan, Russia sign memo over Small Modular Reactors

AMMAN — The Jordan Atomic Energy Commission (JAEC) and the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to examine the possibility of exploiting the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) produced by the Russian corporation within Jordan’s peaceful nuclear programme, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The MoU was signed by JAEC’s Chairman Khaled Toukan and Rosatom’s representative Yevgeny Bakermanov.

In a statement released on Saturday, Toukan said that the memorandum is part of Jordan’s efforts to exploit the SMRs as a key element in the country’s nuclear strategy for electricity generation and water desalination, as well as for other thermal and industrial applications.

He said it will also enhance nuclear cooperation between the two countries as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to implement the national nuclear programme as a strategic option to strengthen local energy sources and boost the national economy.

For his part, Bakermanov said that Russia and Jordan have been cooperating in the nuclear technology sector for a long time, noting that the MoU will further this cooperation. He also expressed Rosatom’s readiness to present its expertise in SMRs.

Vice Chairman of the JAEC Kamal Araj said that the memorandum comes within the national plans to review global designs in the field of small reactors technology, to then choose the best designs for technical and financial feasibility studies which will serve in assessing the possibility of developing such reactors in Jordan.