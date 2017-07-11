Jordan says Mosul victory ‘strategic’

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday congratulated Iraq on the "strategic" victory in Mosul, after defeating Daesh with the support of the US-led coalition, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that liberating Mosul from the Daesh terror group represents a victory for humanity, noting the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom.

Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, added that the victory came in a fundamental and a critical time in the international and regional drive in fighting terrorism, especially the horrific acts of Daesh.

The minister congratulated the Iraqi people and government for the "historic" achievement, praising their efforts in the anti-terror fight.

The magnitude of hate, murder and destruction that was practiced by Daesh highlights the need to continue international cooperation to eliminate terror and uproot its ideology, he added.