Jordan seeks to copy Dutch air cargo experience

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday visited the Joint Inspection Centre (JIC) at Schiphol Airport in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam, which is one of the airport's SmartGate projects.

During the visit, the King was briefed on the electronic services, inspection processes and cargo clearance at the facility.

The centre's officials said that the project was implemented in partnership with the public and the private sectors to facilitate and accelerate air cargo.

His Majesty's visit to the airport came in a bid to benefit from the Dutch expertise in air cargo to implement it at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA).

On the sidelines of the King's visit, the two countries signed an agreement to prepare a feasibility study for the development of cargo area at QAIA.