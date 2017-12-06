Jordan seeks expanded cooperation with Pakistan

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday held talks with visiting Pakistani Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on bilateral ties and the latest regional developments.

The King, during the meeting attended by Senate President Faisal Fayez, voiced Amman’s keenness to further boost cooperation ties with Islamabad in various fields, mainly at the economic, defence, parliamentary and legislative levels, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions also addressed the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly the Palestinian issue, Jerusalem and current efforts aimed at finding political solutions to ongoing crises in the neighbourhood, as well as regional and international endeavours in fighting terrorism within a holistic strategy.

The Pakistani official said that the Palestinian issue and Jerusalem are important, and any procedures to alter the status quo in this holy city will undermine peace efforts and will have negative repercussions on the region and the entire world.

Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, member of the Jordanian-Pakistani Brotherhood Committee at the Upper Chamber Senator Ghazi Tayyeb and a Pakistani delegation accompanying Rabbani attended the meeting.

Also on Tuesday, Prime Minister Hani Mulki and Rabbani discussed bilateral ties and the latest developments in the Middle East.

Mulki voiced the government’s keenness on expanding cooperation between the two countries, especially in economic and trade fields, highlighting the importance of holding meetings of the joint Jordanian-Pakistani higher committee to further develop cooperation between the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister reviewed comprehensive reforms Jordan has implemented, noting that the political reform aimed at boosting democracy and citizens’ participation in shaping their country’s future.

On regional issues, Mulki said the Palestinian issue is a top priority of Jordan’s policy.

He also said that forging a just settlement to the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution, was highly present in His Majesty King Abdullah’s frequent meetings with members of the US administration and Congress.

He referred to His Majesty’s warning against moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, which would destabilise the Arab and Muslim world, as it constitutes a breach of international legitimacy resolutions that label Jerusalem as an occupied territory.

Rabbani said that Pakistan appreciates King Abdullah’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability, noting that the Kingdom has always been a pillar of stability in the Middle East.

The Pakistani lawmaker also said that his country looks at any decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem as a violation of international legitimacy resolutions that would have negative repercussions on the Arab and Muslim nation.

He expressed hope that his meetings with Jordanian officials would bolster Jordanian-Pakistani ties.

Fayez also met with Rabbani on Tuesday and called for fostering Jordanian-Pakistani economic, investment and trade ties, to serve aspirations of both countries’ peoples.

The meeting also went over means to bolster joint cooperation, the Mideast developments and activate mutual agreements, according to Petra.

Fayez added that both countries share common stances on several political issues, mainly in their efforts to fight terrorism and extremism.

He stressed the dire need to find a political settlement to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, based on the two-state solution.

As for the Syrian crisis, he voiced hope for relevant global efforts to reach a political solution and give Syrian refugees a chance to return home.

For his part, the Pakistani official highlighted Islamabad’s “longstanding” ties with the Kingdom, based on mutual respect to serve joint interests.

He said his country sees eye-to-eye with Jordan on Mideast peace process and the need to empower the Palestinians to establish their sovereign state.

He added that Pakistan deems Jordan as a vital partner to achieve peace and security in the Middle East and hailed King Abdullah’s relentless efforts in reaching regional peace and stability.