Jordan slams attacks on oil facilities, reiterates support for Saudi Arabia

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Saturday with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressed utter condemnation of the “cowardly” drone attack that targeted two Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

In the phone call, King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Saudi Arabia in countering any attempts targeting its security and stability, stressing that the national security of Jordan and Saudi Arabia is one.

The Foreign Ministry also condemned the drone attacks that targeted two Aramco facilities in the Saudi Arabian Abqaiq and Khurais regions, leading to the eruption of two separate fires that were later controlled by the authorities.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said the terrorist acts are a “new and serious escalation” that seeks to destabilise Saudi Arabia’s security and stability as well as increase tension in the region, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Qudah highlighted Jordan’s complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all efforts to maintain the country’s peace and stability, and combat terrorism in all its forms.

Drone attacks sparked fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Saturday, the Saudi interior ministry said, the latest such assault claimed by Yemeni rebels following a spike in regional tensions with Iran, AFP reported.

Huge palls of smoke rose into the sky after the pre-dawn attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais, two major Aramco facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia as the state-owned giant prepares for a much-anticipated stock listing, according to AFP.