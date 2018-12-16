Jordan slams Australia’s recognition of West Jerusalem as Israeli capital

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday condemned Australia’s decision recognising West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Jerusalem is among the final status issues, the fate of which shall be decided through direct negotiations in line with international legitimacy resolutions.

The move is a breach of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, the ministry added.

Australia formally recognises West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing decades of Middle East policy, but will not move its embassy there immediately, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Morrison also confirmed Australia’s support for a two-state solution with a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem.

The Australian decision represents clear bias towards Israel and its policies that perpetuate occupation, fuel tension and conflict and undermines efforts aimed at realising comprehensive peace that cannot be achieved without the establishment of a an independent Palestinian state within the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the ministry.

On December 6, 2017, US President Donald Trump announced the US recognition of occupied Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the relocation of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The US embassy was officially opened in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018. Two days later, Guatemala followed suit and decided to relocate its embassy in Israel to the occupied city.