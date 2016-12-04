Jordan-Slovenia ties will see a boost — Pahor

AMMAN — Slovenian President Borut Pahor said Sunday that his country’s ties with Jordan would witness a “new launch”.

Pahor said that the boost would be a result of the talks he held with His Majesty King Abdullah earlier in the day. Pahor made his remarks at the meeting of the Jordanian-Slovenian Business Council organised by Amman Chamber of Commerce, where he stressed that the private sector in both countries can expect a “strong political support” to improve economic relations between the two sides.

He underlined “commonalities that can be built on”, adding that his country’s membership in the EU since 2004 can be useful for Jordan, in addition to its economic successes and network of friends around the world.

For his part, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah outlined the challenges and difficulties facing Jordan as a result of regional turbulence and instability, citing these conditions’ effect on the trade flow to Iraq and Syria and the Syrian refugee burden.

However, when the regional dust settles and the rebuilding process starts, Jordan can play a focal role as a hub for projects targeting these markets, the minister said.

Meanwhile, he said, with the loosening of the EU rules of origin, Jordan can use Slovenia as its gateway into the EU market, while the Kingdom can play a similar role for Slovenian products bound for the African market.

For his part, Amman Chamber of Commerce’s (ACC) Chairman Issa Murad said that the private sector in Jordan is keen on enhancing investment relations between the two countries.

Murad called on Slovenian businesspeople to invest in Jordan and benefit from the advantages of the kingdom such as an array of trade agreements Jordan has signed with several countries across the world and the strategic location of the Kingdom as a cross road linking Europe, Asia and Africa.

Jordan has managed to achieve economic growth and financial stability, inspite of the difficult circumstances in the region and the burden of refugees, Murad added, noting that Jordan has been one of the first countries to sign a partnership agreement with Europe.

Slovenian Infrastructure Minister Peter Gaspersic stressed the importance of cooperation in the fields of transport and energy, citing the significance of the agreement between the ports of Aqaba and Koper.

He highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and starting projects in the field of renewable energy.

Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) President Thabet Elwir outlined the incentives and features that Jordan offers investors.

On the forum’s sidelines, Pahor attended the ceremony of signing an agreement between electronics dealer, Amman-based Hilmi Abu Sham & Partners Company and Slovenia’s Iskra, a global provider of industrial solutions and electro-technical products.