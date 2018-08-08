Jordan supports Saudi Arabia amid Canada row

You are here

By JT - Aug 08,2018 - Last updated at Aug 08,2018

AMMAN — Jordan supports Saudi Arabia rights’ in implementing its own laws and rejects any interference in its internal affairs, an official said on Tuesday.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, State Minister for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat stressed Jordan’s unaltered stance over the regional and international relation, which entails respecting the sovereignty of states. 

Ghunaimat underscored the right of Saudi Arabia to protect its national security, noting that the advanced reform measures being taken by the Saudi leadership to fulfill the aspirations of Saudis and serve the Islamic and Arab nations’ causes.

The remarks came amid a diplomatic row triggered by Canadian comments expressing concern over the arrests of activists in Saudi Arabia.

