Jordan supports UNRWA appeal for aid

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday stressed the importance of supporting UNRWA by the international community and providing the required funds needed to continue the provision of its services to the Palestinian refugees in the Kingdom.

During a meeting with UNRWA Commissioner General Pierre Krahenbuhl, Safadi stressed the importance of addressing the recurring annual deficit in UNRWA’s budget to enable the agency to efficiently provide uninterrupted services in the fields of education, health and relief, in accordance with its mandate, which stipulates the continuation of helping the refugees until a solution for their issue is reached.

Safadi noted the importance of the organisation’s Advisory Commission’s meeting at the Dead Sea held on Monday, in which donor countries and Arab countries that host Palestinian refugees

took part.

He expressed hope that the meeting would result in donor action to cover the deficit in the budget, which amounts to $77 million this year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

For his part, Krahenbuhl expressed UNRWA’s appreciation for Jordan’s support, noting the importance of the Kingdom’s efforts during the meeting that has been recently held in New York in cooperation with Sweden to overcome the budget’s deficit.

He highlighted the importance of partnership and cooperation relations between Jordan and UNRWA to serve the Palestinian refugees issue.